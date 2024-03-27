Illegal Seafood From China Shipped To New York Stores, Unfit To Be Eaten

Seafood illegally shipped to New York State from China is "unfit" to be eaten. For safety reasons, Empire State residents are told to double-bag the food and toss it.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) just issued a "public health alert" regarding frozen fish.

Frozen Fish Illegally Shipped From China To New York State

According to the FSIS, the frozen fish products "were illegally imported" from China and are "ineligible" for entry into the United States. The fish was shipped to New York State and two other states.

Health officials say the fish is "unfit for human consumption." The following products are subject to the public health alert.

Illegal Seafood From China Shipped To Stores In New York

The FSIS believes the seafood was "shipped to retail and wholesale locations in New York" as well as Pennsylvania and Oklahoma.

"Raw Siluriformes fish products from specific establishments in China are eligible for importation provided the raw materials originate from a certified establishment," the FSIS adds.

What To Do If You Purchased This Seafood

Officials are worried you might have the illegal fish inside your home.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in retailers’ and consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. Retailers who have purchased the products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who purchased the products should not consume them and need to dispose of them properly," the FSIS states.

Anyone with the seafood seen in the photos above is told to double bag the fish to reduce the chances of wild animals eating it.

As of this writing, there's been bad reactions to anyone eating the fish but anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

