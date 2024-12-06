Illegal Bear Hunting With Children In Upstate New York

A long investigation into kids hunting allegedly without an adult lead to a Upstate New York man's arrest.

On Thursday, the New York State DEC reported on investigation into illegal bear hunting in Upstate New York.

Youth Hunters Without Adults

On Oct. 13, the DEC was told youth hungers were hunting in a field without immediate adult supervision. Officer Bevis talked with the children, learned more about the man.

A few days later, the DEC received another complaint about a man who allegedly killed a bear and posted pictures with the deceased animal on social media.

Illegal Bear Take – Schoharie County

The DEC went to the site of where the animal was allegedly shot and found cracked corn and sunflower seeds.

"Using pictures from social media to confirm the area, the ECOs managed to pinpoint exactly where the bear had been taken," the DEC states.

Adult Hunter Charged

Thanks to social media, officers identified the hunter and drove to his home to "confront" him with evidence.

The unnamed man was also the man who allegedly didn't supervise the youth hunters.

He was charged with with hunting bear over bait, illegally killing a bear, a tagging violation, and failure to properly supervise youth hunters. Tickets are returnable to the Town of Fulton Court

The DEC issued some new rules and tips for bear and deer hunters.

