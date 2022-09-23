Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date

It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer.

In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.

Dianna Canning Dianna Canning loading...

A Hyde Park Holiday Spectacular

A Holiday Spectacular filmed in Hyde Park, Newburgh, Beacon, Staatsburg, and Albany throughout the month of February 2022. The made-for-tv Christmas movie follows Maggie as she puts her wedding plans on hold so she can sneak out to NYC to pursue her dreams of dancing on stage with the Radio City Rockette.

That's all according to Broadwayworld.com which announced that the Hyde Park-based movie will be premiering on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 27th. Broadway stars Derek Klena and Ginna Claire Mason will star in the Christmas film that, while it was filmed in the Hudson Valley, takes place in 1950s Philidelphia.

Hopewell Junction Holiday Star

Broadway World also shared that Hopewell Junction native Patti Murin will also star in "In Merry Measure." Murin will play a popstar who heads home for Christmas and ends up joining forces with her high school rival to coach their school choir. "In Merry Measure" airs on Hallmark on Friday, November 11th.

Variety's Power Of Women: New York Patti Murin/ Getty Images loading...

Earlier this week Hallmark announced their Countdown to Christmas line-up that will kick off on Friday night October 21st with Noel Next Door.

If Hudson Valley Towns Were Christmas Movies Poughkeepsie is Die Hard and Newburgh is The Grinch. It just makes sense right? What Christmas Movie would your hometown be?

10 New York State Towns Right Out of a Hallmark Christmas Movie These 10 towns will make you think you're in a Hallmark Christmas movie.