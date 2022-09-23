New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller.

On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller

Bronx, New York Man Sentenced For Attempted Rape in Westchester County

Steven Hernandez was sentenced on to five years in state prison for the attempted rape of a woman in Yonkers, New York.

On July 30, 2021, at approximately 1:20 p.m., the grandmother was pushing her grandchild in a stroller and was about to enter an apartment building in Yonkers when Hernandez grabbed the unnamed woman from behind, put his hands under her shirt and groped her, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Hernandez and the woman did not know each other, officials say.

New York City Man Tried To Rape Yonkers, New York Grandmother

After grabbing the Westchester County grandmother, Hernandez tried to push the woman into a nearby bush. A struggle ensued as the Bronx man pulled at the woman's hips and clothing, and then exposed and fondled himself, officials say.

During the incident, Hernandez repeatedly said the word “sex," according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

A bystander heard the grandmother screaming. Hernandez fled the scene when the bystander ran to the scene to help. The Yonkers Police Department arrested Hernandez shortly after the incident.

Close-up of a senior woman and younger woman holding hands Halfpoint loading...

In May, Hernandez pleaded guilty to attempted rape in the first degree, a violent felony. In accordance with his sentence, he will also be subject to 12 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

