New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set

It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.

Did you know that there is a limit to how low your thermostat can go in the Winter?

If you are a landlord or a renter, here are some important laws and requirements that you should know. Even though these seem like obvious requirements and human necessities, there is a New York State law describing the rules.

If you are a landlord you must provide hot water and heat for your tenants. Hot water must be provided 24/7, but there is a time frame when it comes to providing heat in New York State.

According to the New York State website: "Heat must be provided between October 1st and May 31st, i.e. "Heat Season," under the following conditions:

Day

Between the hours of 6:00am and 10:00pm, if the outside temperature falls below 55 degrees, the inside temperature is required to be at least 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Night

Between the hours of 10:00pm and 6:00am, the inside temperature is required to be at least 62 degrees Fahrenheit.

62 at night seems still extremely low though, wouldn't you say? If you are a landlord make sure that you know the exact laws so that you can properly take care of your tenants!"

EXTRA: Your landlords cannot do this anymore. Make sure that your landlord is handling the rent exchange properly in New York State!

