Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change

Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change.

On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.

The grants are being awarded to reduce their environmental footprints and prepare for extreme weather events related to climate change.

"New York's farmers are on the front lines of the fight against climate change and among the first to feel the devastating effects of extreme weather events that have become all too common in recent years," Hochul said.

The projects are expected to reduce greenhouse gases by an estimated 68,495 metric tons of CO2e per year, or as much as eliminating almost 14,800 cars per year from the road, officials say.

Farms in Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York regions Getting Money

Farms in the Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York regions are getting grants. The money is expected to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance soil health, promote energy savings, and irrigation capacity as well as emphasize water management to mitigate the effects of periods of drought on crops and livestock, as well as heavy rainfall and flooding.

"Our Climate Resilient Farming Program gives farmers the resources they need to prepare for and respond to whatever weather events the future holds and continue their critical work contributing to our local economies, and producing fresh, healthy products for all New Yorkers," Hochul added.

Below are the farms that are getting grants:

Hudson Valley

Orange SWCD was awarded $178,595 to assist five farms.

Ulster SWCD was awarded $129,114 to assist several farms.

Capital Region

Washington County SWCD was awarded $393,200 to assist two farms.

Central New York

Cayuga SWCD was awarded $811,920 to assist nine farms.

Cortland SWCD was awarded $492,137 to assist three farms.

Madison SWCD was awarded $98,800 to assist several farms.

Onondaga SWCD was awarded $195,352 to assist nine farms.

Finger Lakes

Genesee SWCD was awarded $328,364 to assist four farms.

Livingston SWCD was awarded $671,310 to assist two farms.

Ontario SWCD was awarded $421,320 to assist one farm.

Wayne SWCD was awarded $58,775 to assist one farm.

Yates SWCD was awarded $385,550 to assist two farms.

Mohawk Valley

Fulton SWCD was awarded $132,986 to assist four farms.

Montgomery SWCD was awarded $470,410 to assist one farm.

Schoharie SWCD was awarded $219,985 to assist one farm.

North Country

Clinton SWCD was awarded $620,580 to assist one farm.

Essex SWCD was awarded $689,524 to assist six farms.

St. Lawrence SWCD was awarded $426,044 to assist one farm.

Southern Tier

Delaware SWCD was awarded $159,160 to assist three farms.

Tioga SWCD was awarded $534,574 to assist four farms.

Western New York

Allegany SWCD was awarded $34,062 to assist one farm.

Erie SWCD was awarded $256,923 to assist four farms.

Niagara SWCD was awarded $135,360 to assist four farms.

