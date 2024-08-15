Hurricane Debby’s Forces New York Officials To Close Many Beaches

Several beaches in the Hudson Valley remain closed due to the aftermath of Tropical Depression Debby.

The remnants of Hurricane Debby hit the Hudson Valley very hard heavy rain, wind, flooding and even a tornado.

Beaches In Westchester County Close

The wet weather also closed a number of beaches in the Hudson Valley.

A trio of Westchester County beaches remain closed due to recent heavy rainfall.

Too Much Bacteria In Mamaroneck, New Rochelle Beaches

The Westchester County Department of Health says the Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club and Harbor Island Beach in Mamaroneck is closed to all beach-goers.

Hudson Park West Beach in New Rochelle is also still off-limits to swimmers.

"The beaches associated with (this) closure due to rainfall must remain closed to bathers as the reopening samples collected on August 12, 2024, were above the upper value of the density of bacteria," the Westchester County Beach Surveillance Program stated.

Westchester County Beach Surveillance Program "protects the public from illnesses associated with swimming in contaminated bathing waters."

Harmful Algae Bloom In Westchester County, New York

Meanwhile, Mohegan Beach Park District Beach and Mohegan Colony Association Beach are still closed due to harmful algae bloom.

"The beach has been closed to bathers until further notice due to the presence of a Harmful Algae Bloom in the swim area," Westchester County officials state.

Dramatic Storm Footage In Orange, Rockland Counties

Below are dramatic images of some of Debby's destruction in the Hudson Valley.

