Humongous Snake Caused ‘Hiss-teria’ Inside New York Home

One person called a neighbor after seeing a huge snake slither into a home.

On Wednesday, officers from the NYPD's 24th Precinct received several 911 calls about a snake.

Calls started around 8 a.m. with the callers saying they spotted a big snake sliding up a backyard gate on West 87th Street, trying to get into a basement window.

"A slithering snake causing hiss-teria in Manhattan," the NYPD stated.

The snake was spotted by a neighbor crawling into the basement apartment at 140 West 87th Street. The neighbor called the homeowner about the snake.

The snake was reportedly found near the home's sink.

NBC reports the snake was found under a sink in the apartment.

The Emergency Service Unit of the NYPD entered the basement apartment and "managed to corral the snake," police say.

The 5-foot brown and beige-colored snake was then taken to the nearest ASPCA.

Police said the snake was a python but Animal Control told WPIX it's a boa constrictor.

No injuries were reported. It's unclear where the snake came from or if the snake is illegally being kept as a pet.

It's illegal in New York to own or python, or any constrictor snake in New York unless the owner has a Dangerous Animal License.

