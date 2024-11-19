Huge Reward After Missing Upstate New York Teen Found Murdered

Nearly two years after her disappearance, the reward for information that helps police solve an Upstate New York teen's murder is increasing.

Samantha Humphrey, 14, of Schenectady, New York was last seen by her parents in the Capital Region around Thanksgiving 2022.

Search For Upstate New York Teen Has Tragic Ending

National Center for Missing &Exploited Children. National Center for Missing &Exploited Children. loading...

Humphrey was last seen alive on November 25th, 2022. The 14-year-old was described as a white 4'11" woman weighing 95 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell-bottom jeans and tan Timberland boots.

Body Found In Mohawk River In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Months later, on Feb. 22, 2023, her body was found in the Mohawk River. The remains were discovered by a fisherman.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but nearly two years after she went missing, her killer hasn't been found.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Large Reward To Help Upstate New York Family

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

The initial reward to help find Samantha's killer was $10,000 it's now been doubled to $20,000.

"This is two years too long and Samantha deserves better," a GoFundMe states. "we are now offering a reward totaling $20,000.00 to whoever comes forward with information leading to an arrest and conviction of Samantha’s killer."

Samantha's grandfather donated $15,000 for the reward, the remaining $5,000 was raised via GoFundMe.

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

"Samantha was 14 years old when she was murdered by an as yet unarrested assailant in November 2022 in a park near her home in Schenectady, NY," the GoFundMe states.

Lawn Signs For Public

The family is also giving lawn signs to the general public in order to raise awareness about Samantha’s case.

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Tips can be reported to police or the Schenectady County District Attorney's Office at 518-388-4364.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024

Keep Reading:

15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 15 places in New York deemed the worst to live in. WalletHub based the rankings on 45 key indicators of livability.