Hudson Valley’s Newest Mega-Dunkin’ is Under Construction

The Hudson Valley's newest donut mecca is currently under construction and it's gonna be super-sized.

It's safe to say that we don't have a shortage of Dunkin' Donuts shops in the region. You can't drive more than a few miles without seeing those orange and magenta double-Ds staring you in the face.

There are still some places, however, that don't have easy access to Wake-Up Wraps, donuts and hot coffee. For one Dutchess County neighborhood, that's about to change.

The newest Dunkin' will be a Mega-Dunkin'

According to Dunkin', the average donut shop is between 800 and 2600 square feet. But the new massive donut shop will be just under 3,000 square feet when it's finally finished. The shop will also include a drive-thru lane.

Replacing an outdated store

The new Dunkin' will be replacing a tiny shop located inside a gas station on Vassar Road in Red Oaks Mill. The old Dunkin' is currently part of the Shell Station, but will soon move out and open up at the brand new store.

Where is it located?

The new mega-sized Dunkin' is being built in the Red Oaks Mill shopping plaza between Rite Aid and Stewart's. Formerly occupied by a bank, the building was completely gutted leaving just a shell. The structure is now being rebuilt into a Dunkin'. The shop's iconic entranceway and roofline can already be seen taking shape.

Wrong or Right Side of the Road?

For those who commute through Red Oaks Mill, the location will certainly be an upgrade. However, it may cause some issues for those who are traveling to the Poughkeepsie area. Currently, Dunkin' is easily accessible on the northbound side of Vassar Road. When the new location opens it will be on the southbound side of the road. This may prove to be an inconvenience for current customers who will now need to cross to the other side of the road and then make a left out of the Red Oaks Mill shopping plaza.

Will you visit?

We want to know what you think about the new Dunkin' location. Are you excited about visiting or will you miss the old, smaller location? You can share your thoughts on our Facebook page or in the comments section below.

