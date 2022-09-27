Incredible Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River For Second Time In Week

"What does this mean!!?" For the second time in a week, a breathtaking double rainbow shined over the Hudson Valley.

Did you catch another double rainbow in the Hudson Valley? Late Monday afternoon a stunning double rainbow shined over the Hudson River in Newburgh, New York.

Incredible Double Rainbow Appears Again in Newburgh, New York

Lauren Mallory Lauren Mallory loading...

Hudson Valley Post reader Lauren Mallory sent us the photo seen above. She tells us she snapped the photo late Monday afternoon at the newest restaurant on the Newburgh waterfront, The Jet Set.

The highly anticipated "tropical tiki bar" officially opened on Friday, Sept. 2. The Jet Set is located at 50 Front Street in Newburgh, at the site of the former Blue Martini, 50 Front Street and other businesses.

Monday's double rainbow left Mallory in awe, she was also pretty surprised to see it considering a similar double rainbow shined over Newburgh exactly one week ago.

Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River

Billy Joe's Ribworks Billy Joe's Ribworks loading...

Last Monday, Sept. 19, Billy Joe's Ribworks in Newburgh shared a spectacular photo of a double rainbow.

"Our views are always amazing, but tonight we have an extra special view 🌈 #doublerainbow," Billy Joe's Ribworks stated while sharing the above double rainbow photo to the restaurant's Facebook.

Double Rainbow Shines Above Dutchess County, New York

Chuck Merrihew Chuck Merrihew loading...

This past Monday's double rainbow was also seen across the Hudson River in Dutchess County, New York. Chuck Merrihew shared with Hudson Valley Post the above photo which he snapped outside Barton Orchards in Poughquag, New York.

The beloved Hudson Valley farm remains open despite a devastating fire in late August. It is believed the blaze was likely sparked by a propane delivery truck leaking fuel.

Thankfully, all of the animals on the farm were unharmed, according to the Beekman Fire District. One firefighter suffered a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

'Frasier' Sighting: Hudson Valley Business Welcomes Superstar

C. Merrihew C. Merrihew loading...

Actor Kelsey Grammar recently stopped by the farm to help raise funds.

Double Rainbow "What Does This Mean?"

Youtuber Paul "Bear" Vasquez went viral on Youtube back in 2010 when he posted a video of a double rainbow he spotted from his front yard just outside Yosemite National Park.

"Double rainbow!! What does this mean!!?," was his ecstatic reaction in the video.

Double rainbows can occur after a period of heavy rain. The second fainter rainbow forms when light is reflected in two directions off the water, according to National World.

"Although double rainbows are rarer than single rainbows, they are more common than people believe - because the second rainbow is often fainter they are harder to spot," Steven Ross writes for National World about the double rainbow in the United Kingdom.

