Beloved Hudson Valley Farm Remains Open After Devastating Fire

A popular farm in the Hudson Valley has no plans to close following a devasting fire.

Barton Orchards is remaining open, despite Monday's fire on their property. On Facebook, officials announced crops can be picked this weekend and the farm will open on Friday, Sept. 2.

Barton Orchards in Poughquag, New York Remains Open After Fire

"Join us this weekend Saturday, 8/27 & Sunday, 8/28 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM as we start to rebuild. We have a great vegetable and apple crop that will be open for picking and the Tap Room and limited concession," Barton Orchards wrote on Facebook.

Visitors will be able to pick their own tomatoes, hot and sweet peppers, squash, kirbys, cucumbers, zucchini, eggplant and an early variety of apples. Peaches are not yet available cause they are riping slower than usual due to the drought, officials say.

"We will also have live music by Christian Anthony from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM on both days. Christian is a Town of Beekman Firefighter, one of the first fire departments on the scene that day. We thank the Town of Beekman and the many other Fire, Police and First Responders for their bravery. Without them, this tragedy would have been far worse," Barton Orchards added.

Tree Top Adventures was not affected by the fire and remains open on weekends, officials say. You can make reservations online.

Barton Orchards In Flames After Propane Tank Explodes

It is believed the blaze was likely sparked by a propane delivery truck leaking fuel, officials say. The fire erupted around 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

Eyewitnesses say the flames quickly leaped from building to building on the farm in Dutchess County. Two buildings were destroyed and six others were damaged.

Thankfully, all of the animals on the farm were unharmed, according to the Beekman Fire District. One firefighter suffered a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

"All of our employees and our animals are safe. We are thankful for fire and first responders who are still battling what is left of the fire. We will keep everyone posted," Barton Orchards wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Barton Orchards Warns Customers of Scams in Wake of Devastating Fire

Many residents are helping out the farm after the fire, but, sadly, officials are warning of scammers trying to take advantage of giving Hudson Valley residents.

"It has come to our attention that someone has been making phone calls on behalf of Barton Orchards soliciting donations for the farm. We have not approved any fundraising efforts at this time. Please do not engage in any of these phone calls as it is a scam. If we do decide to participate in a fundraiser, we will post details on our social media and website. Thank you again for the outpouring of community support," Barton Orchards wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

How You Can Help Barton Orchard

If you are wondering, farm officials confirmed the correct way you can help Barton Orchard.

"Many of you have reached out asking how you can help. Please support us by visiting the Apple Core on Noxon Road in Poughkeepsie, booking a climb at Tree Top Adventures, and by visiting the farm as we reopen. We also have eGift Cards available for purchase," Barton Orchards stated. "We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the farm. #bartonstrong."

