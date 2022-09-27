Legendary Singer/Songwriter Dines Twice at Popular Kingston Restaurant Last Weekend

Imagine being out to dinner or drinks near the strand in Kingston, enjoying a Friday night, just casually strolling, taking in the sights and sounds. There's some sort of celebration happening at one of the popular restaurants, Ole Savannah, and out walks a woman who looks so familiar, wait, could it be?

Is that Debbie (er, Deborah) Gibson in Kingston? Why yes, it sure was.

Debbie Gibson Attends Wedding Rehearsal/Brunch at Ole Savannah, Kingston

I guess when you really think about it, celebrities, musicians, they're just like us, right? They too have family members who have celebrations to share, and they attend just like you and I, as a guest. This past weekend, the one and only Debbie Gibson was a guest at a wedding rehearsal dinner at Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar, celebrating the upcoming marriage of her niece at the popular Kingston eatery.

Ole Savannah shared a photo via social media, stating that they had the pleasure of hosting a private event in their 'Sperry cloth tent, in attendance was international superstar, triple platinum recording artist and actress Debbie Gibson.'

In speaking with Ole Savannah owner, David Amato, he shared that Gibson was a sweetheart, and after being at the rehearsal dinner on Friday night, even returned on Sunday for brunch. He shared that the restaurant was not aware that the celebrity guest would be in attendance on Friday, but did know she'd be coming for Sunday brunch. Amato noted that she was recognized and took the time to take photos with fans, even taking the selfies herself.

On Facebook, Ole Savannah's post received more than 1,000 likes, with commenters chiming in about having met her over the years, one saying he worked with Gibson's sister at a Poughkeepsie nightclub years ago. Debbie seemed to enjoy her time in the Hudson Valley this weekend, posting plenty of videos and photos on her instagram of the wedding celebrations.

Ole Savannah's List of Celebrity Visitors

Celebrity visitors is nothing new for the Kingston restaurant, as over the years their list of A-list diners has grown pretty lengthy. Nicole Kidman held a wrap party for the HBO series The Undoing along with co-stars Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland. Other familiar faces include Darryl Strawberry, Ben Stiller, Mikey Teutul, Vincent D'Onofrio, Kim Coates, and Diane Neal, who is said to be a regular.

When asked about the experience of having celebrities visit the restaurant so often, Amato, Owner, shared the following:

Always a pleasure to have celebrities come to my restaurant, it's quite flattering.

Take a peek at some of the other well known athletes, actors, and celebrities that have shared a meal at Ole Savannah.

Celebrity Diners That Have Visited Ole Savannah, Kingston NY Can you name ALL of the famous people who have visited one of Kingston's favorite restaurants on the Rondout? Owner David Amato has shared some of his favorite photos from over the years of Ole Savannah's celebrity visitors.