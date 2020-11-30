Nicole Kidman was spotted filming scenes for a hit new TV show and dining in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

HBO's hit new limited-run series The Undoing filmed in the Hudson Valley during the summer of 2019, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission. The show starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland was the biggest Mid-Hudson Valley production during the summer of 2019, the Hudson Valley Film Commission reports.

"The new limited series focuses on Nicole Kidman’s Grace Fraser, a successful therapist, and her devoted husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), and their young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. A chasm opens in Grace's seemingly perfect life: a violent death, a missing spouse, and a chain of terrible revelations," HBO wrote about the show.

The show debuted on HBO on Sunday, Oct 25 after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series, created by David Kelly and directed by Suzanne Bier, filmed in Port Ewen, Esopus, Kingston and the Town of Ulster in June of 2019, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

Back in June 2019, after a day of shooting, Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar hosted the cast and crew, including Kidman, for dinner.

The finale of season one of the hit show aired Sunday night and Hudson Valley viewers hoping to catch a glimpse of the region had to wait until the finale to see the region.

"Tonight is the night we get to see locally filmed scenes in THE UNDOING. Hudson Valley always seems to appear in the denouement. Looking forward to it," the Hudson Valley Film Commission wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Below are photos of when the cast and crew were in the Hudson Valley.