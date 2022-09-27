Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt

The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family.

Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20.

The Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of Amayalise Perez who they classified as a missing person. The 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill was last seen leaving a friend's house last Tuesday.

Soon after word got out about Perez's disappearance, the Internet exploded with support from the Hudson Valley. Local residents shared Perez's photos and information in an attempt to locate her. The missing girl's face and description was appearing in everyone's timeline in hopes that someone would recognize her and bring her home.

At first, the disappearance was classified as mysterious but soon after the announcement, Perez was determined to be a runaway. There were reports that the teen was seen around the Middletown area days after she went missing near her friend's house.

The young girl's mother, Carie Rodriguez Gonzalez, posted to Facebook on Monday announcing that Perez was home safe. A simple image of the police flyer with the word "found" pasted over it was published on her personal page.

An outpouring of congratulations was posted under the photo with hundreds of residents responding and commenting on the image. Most just gave thanks that Perez was safe, saying that they would be celebrating the good news.

