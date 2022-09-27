Bronx Zoo to Host First Ever Nighttime Halloween Event This Fall

Lions. Tigers. and Dinosaurs! Oh my! Wait, what? Think Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo. Put it all together and you get a night filled with frights just a short drive from home.

There is no shortage of haunted happenings going on throughout the Hudson Valley this spooky season. However, if you're looking to travel to one of the most popular zoos in New York for a scare, the Bronx Zoo is ready for you.

Dinosaur Safari 'Hatches' into First Ever Nighttime Halloween Attraction

For the first time ever the Bronx Zoo will be hosting a nighttime Halloween event. For the last few years, the Bronx Zoo has been home to the, very life-like, Dinosaur Safari. Now, the Dinosaur Safari will come to life for a thrilling adventure every Friday and Saturday in October starting on October 7th.

The Bronx Zoo is billing Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching as a "thrilling nighttime Halloween walk-through experience that gets you up close with prehistoric creatures in a whole new way" according to their website.

They add:

It’s an immersive Halloween walk-through experience where you’ll find a rare dinosaur egg intact after 66 million years. What could possibly go wrong?

Sounds like Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo!

While the Bronx Zoo is for all ages, Dinosaurs in the Darkness is not. The zoo explains that due to mature content Dinosaurs in the Darkness is recommended for ages 13 and up. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

You must reserve a ticket for a specific time slot to attend. Visit The Bronx Zoo website for tickets and details.

