Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help.

Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22., Ulster County firefighters responded to a structure fire at 85 Main Street in Phoenicia, New York. Residents note a grocery store is located at the location.

Fire Above Ulster County, New York Grocery Store

The Phoenicia Supermarket, Phoenicia Farmers Market and Arms Traders of America are located at 85 Main Street in Phoenicia, according to Google.

The fire was in the apartment above the grocery store. There was very little damage to the Phoenicia Supermarket but the apartment above was destroyed.

"The damage was contained to the apartment upstairs. The market had very minimal damage & will be open for business today," the Town of Shandaken, NY Facebook page wrote on Facebook early Friday morning. "Thank you to all the firefighters who came out last night to help save our building."

Home Destroyed in Phoenicia, New York Fire

Hayley Stokes lived in the apartment above the grocery store with her two-year-old daughter Ella. Both are said to be doing "OK" but the fire claimed their home, everything they own and their cat, according to GoFundMe.

"My dear friend lost all of her belongings in a horrible fire late last night. She and Ella are both ok as they were not home thank god. However, the fire took everything including their kitty. There was nothing salvageable left," Suan Gibbs stated on the GoFundMe.

Nearly $8,000 has been raised for the family, as of this writing. The GoFundMe is also asking for baby girl clothing size 2t, diapers size 4/5, wipes, woman clothing size 6-8 pants, medium shirts, socks, size 8 shoes, oversized hoodies and sweatpants.

"Hayley is such a special person. from her selflessness to her extreme resilience, she is one of the most genuine and beautiful person I've met in my lifetime," River B wrote on the GoFundMe. "She is an amazing mother who has raised a kind and beautiful daughter. She never fails to help and support everyone she possibly can without asking for anything in return."

The Phoenicia Farmers Market was open as usual this past Sunday, according to the Phoenicia Farmers Market's Facebook.

