“Hudson Valley’s Most Iconic Resort” Receives Top Honor
The Hudson Valley's "most iconic resort" is actually the most iconic in the Atlantic.
That's what the Mohonk Mountain House refers to itself on Facebook.
Condé Nast Traveler Readers Honor Mohonk Mountain House
That's a pretty big claim, but year after year it rings true. For the second year in a row Condé Nast Traveler readers named Mohonk Mountain House the best resort in the Mid-Atlantic.
"We are honored to announce that Mohonk Mountain House has been named the #1 Resort of the Mid-Atlantic for the second year in a row in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards! 🏆," Mohonk Mountain House wrote on Facebook.
The New Paltz, New York resort finished with a score of 97.02 in the Condé Nast Travelers 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards.
Condé Nast Traveler has been handing out Readers’ Choice Awards for the past 37 years. This year a "staggering 575,048 votes" were cast.
"Your unwavering love and support have made this achievement possible, and we are beyond grateful. Thank you to those who voted and to all those who continue to make Mohonk a special place," Mohonk Mountain House added.
The Ulster County resort has been honored by Condé Nast Traveler for the past eight years.
Last year Condé Nast Traveler named Mohonk Mountain House the 21st best resort in the world, as well as the #1 Resort in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
