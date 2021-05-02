Hudson Valley’s Instagram Worthy Cocktails

We are all guilty of it, ordering a fancy or pretty drink at dinner and posting a picture of it. Better yet, we cannot forget the boomerang, filter, location and to tag the person we were with. I simply call this, the digital age.

It appears that are already pros at what we do so why not make the best of it. The next time that you feel like heading to brunch, day drinking or a night cap, head on over to one of these three Instagram worthy cocktail bars. Be sure to post a picture and tag me in it, I would love to see the drinks. Cheers!

Heritage Food and Drink , Wappingers Falls

I have gone to a birthday dinner at Heritage before and it was super classy and fun. Upon arriving, the fireplace and waiting area sets the mood. I ordered the Snowing in Miami and it was so good.

Check out more here.

Pharmacy Kitchen and Bar, Goshen

I love the neon lights, 80s theme and of course, the drink menu. With the idea of this being an old pharmacy, the drink menu is related to the theme. Go ahead and grab the Black Beauty.

Find out about the menu here.

Huckleberry, New Paltz

I would say that any day in New Paltz is a fun time. I was super impressed with the set up and drinks available at huckleberry. It is even more fun to sit outside at their picnic tables when its warm out day or night. Once it gets dark, they have super cute string lights. Be sure to order any of their beach bar related drinks.

Peep the menu here.

Where is your favorite place to have a fancy drink? Share with us below.