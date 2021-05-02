So Mother's Day is May 9, 2021 and yes, you can take Mom out for brunch or you can make her breakfast in bed, but what does she really want? Here are a few thing that might get you a better response than cold pancakes.

What does Mom really want?

How about a day to herself? While you can spend sometime with her in the morning, why not ask mom if she would like the rest of the day to spend by herself? Does she want to go get coffee, see a movie or grab a drink with her friends? Why not ask her if she wants to spend "Mother's Day" on another day, one on her own schedule. Ask her.

Ask her if she just wants to sleep in? Take some stress off your mom and let her sleep in on that Sunday. Yes, if your house is anything like mine, then the quieter you try to be, the noisier you actually are.

Maybe your mom wants to go get a mani-pedi with the best girlfriends? Without the kids.

Ask your mom in advance what would she like. Then, listen to her. Does she want to be left alone? Does she want to sit around all day and eat cake? Then let her.

There are other things that you can do to make your Mom's Day great. Can you do things like clean up the kitchen, fold laundry or take out the trash? Ask your mom what chores you can do for her, that she normally does, that you can help her with?

Mom's might just want to spend the day with you. Yes, she will either want to be without and relax or she might be the mom who just wants to hang.

Do you want to know what to get or do for YOUR Mom for Mother's Day? Ask her. Then listen.

