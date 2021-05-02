Hudson River Monastery Converted to Distillery & Hotel Opens Soon

If you have traveled Route 9W north through the hamlet of West Park you have probably noticed that an old familiar land mark estate has been getting a facelift. You may have wondered what was going on and why there was so much work going on around the property. If you are from the area you may have already heard the news but if you just drive 9W for the commute it may have gotten passed you.

West Park is about to have a new business that has been in the works for a few years and will finally be open later this Spring. The Hudson House New York is about to have their inaugural season on the west shore of the Hudson River. This distillery and event venue which will also include a bar and boutique 25 room Hotel is the creation of Charles Ferri.

Photo by PQ

Charles Ferri was interviewed by Kingston Community Radio earlier this year and shared the video on the distilleries' Facebook page. In the interview Ferri tells the story of how all of this came together including the way he and his wife found the location for Hudson House New York. The property was most recently was a monastery for the Christian Brothers but the house on the 27 acre riverfront property in West Park dates back to the 1800's as one of the river's most stunning west bank estates.

In his interview Ferri shared many details about himself and the project. He mentioned he was originally from East Fishkill which makes him a Hudson Valley native. He also said he had been living in Oregon when he return to the area to do this project. His first distilled product Star Vodka, born out of the desire to give his customers something special when they visited his club in Long Island, took him all the way to Russia to learn the craft.

Ferri went on to say that on the estate in West Park he will be making whiskey, bourbon and rye under the name Black Creek in homage to the black creek which runs through the ridge on that side of the river. There also plans to make gin and vodka. He has also teamed up with a local brewer, Mill House Brewing to create a private line of beer for Hudson House patrons. He plans to do the same with local wineries. This will give guest choices beyond distilled spirits that are exclusive to Hudson House.

Along with the distillery the property will have a venue space for weddings plus they will be finishing the work on a 25 room boutique hotel. Ferri's wife will be the distilleries event / wedding planner once they get underway. He mentioned in the interview that he hoped to be open in May or June of 2021. If we hear of an opening date we will be sure to update this article with more information.

