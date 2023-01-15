I am so glad to see that the idea of meat and cheese coming together on a surface is back as a popular snack and even a dining experience. We have come a long way from the pepperoni and cheese board but let's face it those simple charcuterie boards are delicious too.

At the end of 2022, the cheese board with fruit and meats returned to the guest table at parties and I have to say I was happy to see those slices of salami back front, and center at parties. I am also really happy to see that a greater variety of fruit and cheeses are making an appearance too, Even the boards they are being served on have been taken up a notch.

Where to Make Charcuterie in the Hudson Valley

2023 could be the year of the Charcuterie board at parties. It has grown in popularity again. It is now being offered much like a paint-n-sip event for you and your friends to enjoy. That's right, local bars, restaurants, and even distilleries are getting into the Charcuterie Events nights.

Hudson House & Distillery Events Ulster County, New York

How fun does it sound to go to a popular distillery, bring some friends, and enjoy a drink and some snacks all while learning the secret to making a great charcuterie board from someone trained to make them both delicious and beautiful? if this sounds fun then don't miss your chance on January 20th at The Hudson House & Distillery. Boards By Kae will share her tips and tricks for creating a beautifully delicious charcuterie board.

It is a ticket even from 6 PM to 7:30 PM. To find out more click here.

