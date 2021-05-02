Mothers Day’s Brunch Spots in the Hudson Valley

Whether a gift is big or small, it never seems like it’s enough for moms on their special day. As we celebrate mothers, grandmothers, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and family, we should try to make it as special as possible.

I’ve learned to always ask first when it comes to birthdays or special holidays. I would rather give someone something that they truly want but also add in a surprise or little gift to go along with it.

This year, I think that mom deserves a fun, stress-free day at brunch. Be sure to be her DD, take as many cute pictures of her as possible and of course, treat her to a special brunch. Let’s take a look at places in the Hudson Valley who are hosting Mother’s Day Brunch.

Diamond Mills Hotel & Tavern is having their Brunch Buffet.

On Sunday May 9th from 10am to 4pm, there will be a celebration for all moms their exclusive menu from their chef Marcos. To check out the menu, visit the link here.

I want to go for the cinnamon rolls, salad station and dessert. The price is $45 per guest, for children 12 and under its $22 and children 4 and under are free.

They are accepting reservations at this time.

(845) 247-0700

The Thayer Hotel is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch.

On Sunday May 9th from 10:30am until 2pm, there will be the option of not only French toast, salmon but also their made to order omelets. My mouth is drooling right now.

Be sure to call to make a reservation for Mother’s Day. To check out more info, visit their website here.

845) 446-4731

Shadows on the Hudson will also be hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch.

On May 8th from 10:30 until 5pm, there will be a to-go option with breakfast, brunch, dinner and of course, a bottle of wine. If you want to spoil mom with a day in home, maybe breakfast in bed then this may be your best bet. Get more info here.

(845) 486-9500

What will you be doing on Mother's Day? Share with us below.