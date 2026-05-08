Rectal Exam Suddenly Fixes New York Man’s Heart Issues

A doctor in New York accidentally cured a man's irregular heartbeat. The method involved a finger and a location nowhere near the heart...

Medical science has made a surprising discovery, and it's even shocking doctors.

Queens Man Goes To Hospital For Dangerously Fast Heartbeat

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A 29-year-old Queens man with a dangerously fast heartbeat went to the hospital. The average resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute (bpm)

The man's heart rate was 140 bmp. Doctors say it was so high because of to atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Then, a routine exam accidentally fixed the problem before treatment even began.

Rectal Exam Shockingly Cures Man's Irregular Heartbeat

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The man's heart rate was fixed during a rectal exam! While trying to figure out the source of a man's irregular heartbeat, a doctor at New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens, which is affiliated with Weill Cornell Medical College, performed some routine exams, including a rectal exam.

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The routine rectal exam was to check for gastrointestinal bleeding. But the exam inadvertently stabilized the patient's heart rate:

Following the exam, the man's heartbeat slowed to a normal 80 bpm, and the irregularity completely disappeared. At a follow-up appointment, three months later, the 29-year-old reported that his heart palpitations had not returned.

Doctors Explain Why This Worked

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The theory as to why this worked is is that the rectal exam stimulated the vagus nerve, the body's longest cranial nerve, which connects the brain directly to the heart.

Experts tell us that stimulating the vagus nerve triggers the parasympathetic nervous system, which acts as a brake on the heart, slowing electrical conduction and lowering the heart rate.

Doctors say more research is needed before this replaces standard treatment.

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