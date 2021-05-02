4 New Businesses We Can’t Wait to Try in New Paltz

I can't wait to try them all!

In a time where everything seems to be closing, it's great to see that in Ulster County, new businesses are opening up. According to the New Paltz Oracle four new establishments are getting ready to open up real soon. Out of the four, three are set to be restaurants that are expected to offer a little something different for all of us, with all of the new spots located up and down Main street.

Let's start with something new, just last week one of our favorite places to go in New Paltz announced that they were closing after selling the business. Murphy's owners, the Verney family, reportedly sold the property to Ed Carrol, who has hinted that he hopes to reopen the location as a piano bar. There is a public hearing on May 18th regarding Carrol’s application and if approved, it'll bring something different for music lovers to the streets of New Paltz.

Burger Box, burger bistro is currently under construction according to their Facebook page, but when they do open, they'll feature great grass-fed beef burgers, beers, fries and sides with some local twists to all of them.

Green Bar another restaurant option will be bringing some healthy food options for guests including, açaí bowls and avocado toast. Danelle Wilson, one of the owners, told the Oracle that their "benchmarks" will be smoothie bowls, smoothies, shakes, organic juices, oatmeal bowls and toasts.

The third restaurant option will be A! Pizza, also on Main street and when they open, they'll be offering New Paltz many different pizza options and more. It's great to see some of our local towns starting the rebound from everything COVID and to help in the rebuild, if you ever find yourself walking or driving through New Paltz, be sure to stop into a local spot for some food and music.

A Tour of New Paltz Some of our favorite and not so favorite things about New Paltz, New York.

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.