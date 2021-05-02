Hudson Valley Farm Markets offer Flavorful Fruit in Original Ways

Living in the Hudson Valley is such a treat for both our eyes and our stomachs. Where else can you find so many beautiful farms down every county highway that offer not only beautiful changing seasonal views but also delicious produce all year long. It doesn't matter what county you visit this time of year something is in bloom with the promise of something fresh and tasty by the summer.

The Hudson Valley Apple and Cherry trees will offer there eye catching buds and bloom over the next few weeks then before you know it we will be enjoying the fruits from those trees. The fruits will become pies, Jams and even ice creams. Plus many local orchards and farms will offer you the opportunity to pick your own fruits and veggies as they come in season.

This feels like the right time to tell you that you don't have to wait until fruit is in season to enjoy the flavors. As a matter of fact Dressel Farms in New Paltz now has Ice Cream in honor of the Cherry Blossoms. They shared the news on their Facebook page today That this delicious mix of Cherry and Almond ice cream with almond shavings is now available at their farm store just south of New Paltz on Route 208.

Stop into your local farm stand or farmer's market to see what they have waiting for you this weekend that is made fresh from the farm.

Dutchess County - Greig Farm in Red Hook, Migliorelli Farms, The Apple Core Grown by Barton Orchards

Ulster County - Wallkill View Farm Market, Minard's Family Farm, Saunderskill Farms, Weeds Orchard & Winery

Orange County - Jones Farm, Twin Ponds on the Farm, Lawrence Farms Orchards

Putnam County - Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard, Salinger's Orchard, Stuart's Fruit Farm

Sullivan County - Majestic Farm, Cunningham Family Farm

Fairfield County - Halas Farm Market, Blue Jay Orchards, Bethel Farmer's Market, Danbury's Farmers Market

Litchfield County - New Milford Farmers Market, Sunny Meadow Farm, Bristol's Farm Market

25 Beautiful, Scenic Picnic Spots in the Hudson Valley Here is a list of 25 amazing picnic spots located in the Hudson Valley!