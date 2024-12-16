Police Now Investigating ‘Suspicious Incident’ at One Hudson Valley School

On Wednesday, December 11th, police from Putnam County shared the beginning of their investigation into what they describe as a "suspicious incident" at one school in the Putnam Valley school district.

With the investigation currently underway, the Sheriff's Department writes, "all statements or actions that suggest a threat to the safety and security of the Putnam Valley Schools will be taken seriously in collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office."

"Suspicious Incident" at Putnam Valley School

According to a statement from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, they were contacted by the Putnam Valley School District on the evening of Tuesday, December 10th. The district was reaching out about frightening allegations regarding a student bringing a weapon to the grounds of a school in the district.

The Sheriff's Office shared that there had been reports of one student who was allegedly "photographed possessing what appeared to be a firearm while on school grounds."

Putnam County Sheriff's Office Launches Investigation

An investigation was launched immediately which involved the student in question being interviewed by police and being kept home from school the day following the very serious alleged incident involving a firearm on school grounds.

Get our free mobile app

While the Sheriff's Office shares that the investigation is still ongoing, they did report that there is currently no threat to the safety of students attending Putnam Valley schools.

They did however ask that parents in the district talk to their children about what they post online and to report inappropriate behavior right away.

Threats Around the Hudson Valley

In the last couple of months alone, other school districts in the Hudson Valley required police investigations into various threats ranging from inappropriate, racially charged spam texts to bomb threats.

Read More: Racist Messages Circulate Among Students in the Hudson Valley

Thankfully both incidents were found to be baseless and resulted in no serious threats to the safety of students.

New York's Best High Schools: 2024 Top 10 List U.S. News & World Report released the 2024 list of the best schools in New York State. Here's all the public high schools that made the top 10.

The top school in the state also secured a spot on the list of the 25 best high schools in America. Gallery Credit: Megan