Peregrine Falcon Eggs Finally Hatch on Mid-Hudson Bridge

Hudson Valley baby bird watch is officially over.

A few weeks ago, the New York State Bridge Authority shared the news that a nest had been made on the Mid-Hudson Bridge in Poughkeepsie. The nest belonged to a Peregrine Falcon couple and was home to 4 eggs waiting to hatch.

Well, the baby birds are finally here!

On Tuesday, April 27th, the New York State Bridge Authority shared that the baby Peregrine Falcons are here. When they first hatched they weighed in at 1.5 ounces, but they usually double their weight in about 6 days.

The Eyases, also known as a young hawk, are looking rather fluffy at the moment, it will take about 21 to 35 days for their real feathers to grow in according to the social media post. Over time, around 35 to 45 day, they will grow into their adult size.

By day 60 to day 80, the Peregrine Falcons will then begin to hunt.

The camera feed is still up on the Mid-Hudson Bridge keeping an eye on the nest. You'll notice that the adult Peregrine Falcons are not as present. That's because they will be out hunting for their new additions.

According to the NYS Bridge Authority:

Brooding will become less frequent in the next few days, as both parents will need to hunt to feed their rapidly growing hatchlings. They will be seen, on camera, exploring the nest and strengthening their wings while they wait for their next meal.

To follow along with the nest camera you can check out the feed (which refreshes every 10 seconds) on the NYS Bridge Authority website.

