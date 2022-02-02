Activity Halted on Popular Hudson Valley Ridge

For those of you who are brave enough to be out climbing the Shawangunk Ridge this time of year, there is an important closure that you should know about that was posted today by the Mohonk Preserve.

Not being a climber or boulder myself, I am not very familiar with the places that are being mentioned in the closures that were posted today by the Mohonk Preserve. I am however a big fan of the ridge and it is exciting to see that its stewardship is being well looked after by the Mohonk Preserve.

Mohonk Preserve is doing more and more each year to create a balance between the ecosystem of the ridge and our use of it for recreation. The Peregrine Falcon watch has caused some concern in the past, but most agree that having the falcons on the ridge is a good thing. In cooperation with that, most people who use the ridge for recreation and sport are happy to comply with restrictions.

Silhouette of a climber on a vertical wall over beautiful sunset mbolina loading...

Closure Report by the Preserve Starting February 1, 2022

1 - As of Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the Preserve is implementing a temporary closure of climbing and bouldering at the Trapps Cliff as follows:

2 - Climbing: The sections between and including Laughing Man (5.11) and Clunies Jollies (5.12)

3 - Bouldering: The areas The Buddha, Nameless, Murray, and Boxcar. This includes all problems from Atlas (V10) to Little Death (V10)

In an effort to protect the Peregrine Falcon's breeding ground the Mohonk Preserve has announced some closures that are now in effect on the ridge until further notice. As stated on the website which will be a place you can go for updates on closures and the falcon, they expect the closures to fluctuate with the birds.

What is a Peregrine Falcon?

Powerful and fast-flying, the Peregrine Falcon hunts medium-sized birds, dropping down on them from high above in a spectacular stoop. They were virtually eradicated from eastern North America by pesticide poisoning in the middle 20th century. After significant recovery efforts, Peregrine Falcons have made an incredible rebound and are now regularly seen in many large cities and coastal areas. (All About Birds)

