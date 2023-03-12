Phantom Blinker Spots in the Hudson Valley

Does anyone else have a spot on a road they drive on where they turn their blinker on for no reason?

If you are like me and spend a lot of time driving across the Hudson Valley there are some days while driving I catch myself doing something that I'm not sure anyone else does. It's happened numerous times and after being called out by my kids the other day I'm wondering if this happens to anyone else.

Phantom Blinker Spots

A "phantom blinker spot" is one of the areas in the Hudson Valley where you randomly turn your blinker on when there is no reason for it. Most times it happens when someone is driving along and they have to make a hard right or a hard left turn, at least that's when it happens to me and they turn their blinker on even thou they aren't making a full turn.

There is one spot in the area where it happens to me all the time and I'm wondering has it happened to you?

Mid Hudson Bridge Phantom Blinker Spot

The last time I had a phantom blinker episode was while I was getting ready to cross the Mid-Hudson Bridge from Highland to Poughkeepsie. If you have never crossed the bridge before let me try to explain...as you approach the bridge there is a sharp left turn that gets you onto the span, (pictured above) its a really sharp turn but doesn't require drivers to stop or anything and every once and a while I'll approach that spot and put my blinker on for some reason.

It happened just the other day while my daughter was in the car with me and after our argument weeks ago about whether or not you need to use a blinker when you enter a traffic circle, she couldn't wait to ask me why I use my blinker when I did...LOL! I answered, "I honestly have no idea why!!!" Does this happen to anyone else when they are driving?

Do you have a phantom blinker spot in the Hudson Valley? Let us know by texting through the Wolf country app or emailing me at CJ@Hudsonvalleycountry.com. We will update this article with locations as we receive them.

