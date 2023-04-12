5 Things All New York State Drivers Must Know About Deer Hazards

Is Spring the time that you might have a deer run out into the road and into your car? While it is not as likely as in the fall season of the year, deer are enjoying their own Spring fever, and all New York drivers need to be aware of them so you and your car stay safe.

What do you need to do to stay safe from deer during your day-to-day driving?

Photo by Pushkaraj Deshpande on Unsplash

First and foremost, when you are behind the wheel, remember that the area we live in is densely populated with deer. It does not matter if it is a residential or rural area, there are deer just waiting for you to get near them so they can jump out into the road. Drive as this could happen at any time, don't white knuckle it, but just be aware, because when there is one deer, very often there is a second one.

When is it most likely that a deer will run out into the road?

Photo by Saad Chaudhry on Unsplash

Deer are most active just before daybreak and just about dusk. Pretty much they are active when you are least likely to actually see them. Do they know this? Probably not.

Should you steer away from a deer when they come at you?

Photo by Yu Wang on Unsplash

There are many thoughts about what to do when a deer is headed toward you. Should you steer away from the deer or just keep going straight? Will it save you? The reason behind not swerving is that you risk more by potentially going into another lane and hitting another driver and not just a deer.

Lastly, when you see a deer or a deer crossing sign, heed it. Be safe.

