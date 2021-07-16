Hudson Valley’s 1st ‘Rage Room’ is Finally Opening ‘Soon’

Hudson Valley residents will finally have a "Rage Room" to unleash all their pent-up frustrations.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Early this week, officials from QB Ball on Cottage Street in Middletown hinted about a new activity that was coming to the business.

"Along with already having Football Bowling, Cornhole, Axe Throwing, and arcade games we will be adding a NEW ACTIVITY to our facility," QB ball wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Thursday, we learned the new activity will be a Rage Room.

"To those that guessed RAGE ROOM you were CORRECT!! We are SUPER EXCITED to announce that we are currently in the works of building out a Rage Room- first in the area!!! Unleash your RAGE with us SOON- opening date and details to follow!" QB Ball stated Thursday.

This will be the first Rage Room in the Hudson Valley, according to QB Ball. A search of Google shows Rage Rooms in the Captial District, New York City, Long Island and New Jersey, but none in the Hudson Valley.

If you are unfamiliar with a Rage Room, the best way to describe it is it's a room, or controlled environment, where you can go break things without worrying about any consequences. We are still in the midst of a pandemic, so what better way to release some pent-up frustration!

QB Ball in Middletown currently offers football bowling, which is just like it sounds like, you throw a football at bowling pins. Trust me, it's harder than it sounds! QB Ball also offers axe throwing, arcade games and hosts a competitive cornhole league on Wednesdays, with charity tournaments about once a month on weekends.

Keep Scrolling:

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business A historic Hudson Valley building is getting a second life as a new business that will show off the beauty of the region.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.

Fast Food Change

Mustang Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer Near I-84 in Hudson Valley A Mustang crashed into a tractor-trailer near I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Truck Drives Into Building in Dutchess County A truck drove into a building in Dutchess County, causing significant damage.



The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is officially opening this summer. Right now special previews are going on so that guests can get a sneak peek at what's in store when the park opens its gates. While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to this incredible theme park.

Legoland