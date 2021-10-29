Hudson Valley, New York Women Win $3.5 Million on Scratch-Offs
Two women from across the Hudson Valley became millionaires thanks to lottery scratch-off tickets. One million-dollar winning ticket was purchased at a supermarket.
On Thursday, Jeanette Kitay of Pelham claimed her $1 million top prize on the New York Lottery’s Big Bucks scratch-off game.
"Now, I don't have to worry about paying bills," said Kitay after claiming her prize.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Stop & Shop located at 240 East Sanford Blvd. in Mount Vernon.
Kitay chose to receive her $1,000,000 as a single lump sum totaling $598,920 after required withholdings, according to lottery officials.
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported Amana Akter of Hudson has claimed her top prize on the New York Lottery’s $2,500,000 Make My Year scratch-off ticket.
The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $250,000 a year for 10 years.
Akter opted to take her $2,500,000 prize as a single lump-sum payment totaling $1,523,340, after required withholdings, officials say.
The New York Lottery did not say where or when Akter purchased the winning ticket.
“I have a lot of dreams to fulfill,” Akter said after claiming the last top prize on the popular scratch-off.
