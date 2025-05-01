Hudson Valley Woman With Shocking DWI Record Flees Fatal New York Crash

A Hudson Valley woman with a long DWI record left a passenger to die at a crash scene.

Officials from Rockland County announced a woman pleaded guilty to the entire indictment against her, following a fatal drunk driving crash.

Guilty Plea Following Fatal Drunk Driving Crash In Rockland County

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II, announced today that 45-year-old Elizabeth Mitchell of Nyack, New York, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the second degree, vehicular assault in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury, reckless driving, and driving while intoxicated.

As part of her plea, officials promised to sentence her to 7 to 21 years in state prison. She's scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Drove Drunk At 70 MPH In 30 MPH Zone

Officials say that back on June 9, 2024, Mitchell drove drunk at speeds nearing 70 mph in a 30 mph zone. This caused her to lose control of her car, run a stop sign, and crash into a metal barrier and fence.

Despite her passengers suffering what's described as "catastrophic injuries," she fled the scene on foot, leaving her passengers and didn't report the accident.

Her "reckless actions" led to the death of front seat passenger Jahaad Muhammad and seriously injured the rear passenger, Devonte Jones.

"The defendant has multiple prior driving under the influence convictions from California, one of which included a hit and run. She will now be held accountable for her actions," District Attorney Walsh said.

