Hudson Valley Woman Charged with 3rd DWI in 10 Years Following Crash

New York State Police from the Hawthorne were dispatched to a two-car collision that occurred on the Sprain Brook. Following a crash investigation conducted by the responding officer, one of the drivers, a 31-year-old of Pleasantville was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The 31-year-old was charged with felony DWI when a criminal history revealed two prior DWI-related convictions from within the previous 10 years.

The 31-year-old female provided a positive breath sample that allegedly revealed a Blood Alcohol Content of .22%, almost three times the legal limit of intoxication.

She was issued traffic tickets directing her to appear before the Town of Greenburgh Court on April 12.