New Italian Restaurant To Revive Hudson Valley Waterfront Dining

A beloved Hudson Valley waterfront restaurant suddenly closed its doors, but locals may not have to wait long before a brand-new Italian spot takes its place.

Last month, Hudson Valley residents were shocked to learn the Primo on the Newburgh waterfront was closing.

Primo Waterfront Closes In Newburgh

Primo Waterfront Primo Waterfront loading...

Primo closed for good on Sept 28 after being open for just four years. Over the weekend, fans were still learning news of the closure.

"When we initially took the space, it was prime Covid. No one was working, we were bored out of our minds and we took a flyer on an exciting space. When we signed the lease we weren’t even sure what we wanted to do with it yet. It started as a small scrappy project and turned into something much bigger. We put our heart and souls into the development of this brand - It was truly a passion project with over a year of construction/planning," owners wrote while sharing news of the closure.

Primo Waterfront Primo Waterfront loading...

A reason for the closure wasn't given, but owners said they "sold" the Coastal Italian restaurant.

New Italian Restaurant Opening Soon

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

This weekend, after dining with friends on the Newburgh waterfront, I learned what's coming. A new Italian restaurant.

Cibo E Vino il Fiume is "coming soon" to the former Primo location.

"Going back to basics, connecting flavors of Italy with the community, through culinary traditions. While with our quality, passion, and pride, we aspire to create an environment where the absolute guest satisfaction is our highest priority," owners write on its website.

According to Google Translate, in Italian Cibo E Vino il Fiume translates to Food and Wine the River.

"Our daily specials are where creativity meets craveability. Each day, our chefs craft unique dishes inspired by seasonal ingredients, bold flavors, and a dash of culinary adventure. From comforting classics with a twist to daring new favorites, there’s always something fresh to tempt your taste buds. Come hungry—leave delighted," the website states.

An opening date hasn't been confirmed, but officials working outside the eatery told me that the restaurant should be up and running in the next few weeks.

