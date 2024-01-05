Timeline: 1st Major Snowstorm For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

The first massive snowstorm of 2024 is expected across the Hudson Valley. We've learned when the storm should start and end, along with an updated forecast.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Upstate New York, Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire Hudson Valley and many parts of Upstate New York.

The National Weather Service believes 5 to 12 inches of snow will fall across the Hudson Valley.

Timeline For Snow In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Canva Canva loading...

Late Thursday evening, Hudson Valley Weather released its first "Snowstorm Forecast" and timeline for the storm.

Snow is expected to start falling from southwest to northeast across the region between 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Snowfall will be heaviest between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday. During this period, Hudson Valley Weather believes snowfall rates may potentially exceed one inch per hour.

The snow should stop from west to east between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

"Much of Sunday looks to remain snowy, as the back edge of the storm could linger longer than originally expected," Hudson Valley Weather said.

Hudson Valley Snowfall Predictions

Canva Canva loading...

"This storm will be rather significant with the potential for a moderate to heavy snowfall... and in addition, this being the first snowstorm of the year will make travel conditions extra hazardous. People won't be used to driving in these conditions, so there are likely to be more accidents than a typical storm of this magnitude," Hudson Valley Weather stated.

Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan, Greene, Columbia Counties

Hudson Valley Weather believes much of the Hudson Valley will see 6 to 10 inches of snow.

Rockland, Westchester Delaware, Northern Greene and Northern Columbia Counties

Delaware, Northern Greene and Northern Columbia counties should see 5 to 8 inches of snow

The counties in the lower Hudson Valley, Rockland and Westchester, is also forecast for 5 to 8 inches of snow.

"The extent of the heaviest snow, and how long it falls, are still challenging parts of the forecast. So it's very possible that we adjust the snowfall totals for the final forecast," Hudson Valley Weather added.

What You Need In New York State To Survive Massive Snowstorms

Canva Canva loading...

Are you prepared for the upcoming snow? The National Weather Service has a checklist of everything you need.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.