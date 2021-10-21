Hudson Valley Town Nominated as Top 100 Safest Small Towns in America

Do you ever consider the area or neighborhood before moving to a new place? Usually, we go by word of mouth but it also helps to do research of our own. It helps to know people who have lived in that desired area.

Imagine living in one of the top safest towns in America and not even knowing it? This is how residents must feel in this Orange County town.

The Village of Montgomery was nominated as part of the Top 100 Safest Small Villages & Towns in America in 2019. Montgomery is something that looks like it could be in a Hallmark movie setting. From friendly locals to neighborhood hangouts and welcoming businesses, it truly is a beautiful place to visit.

If you would like to experience the Village of Montgomery, here are a few things that you can do while in town.

Be sure to grab a bite to eat at Ward's Bridge Inn or Duffy's. Head on over to Astoria Hudson to check out a chic boutique.

If you're in the need of a self care day, Jaclyn Rose Studios has different services under one roof. Treat yourself and your sweet tooth and stop by Java Blue Coffee & Market as well.

Have you ever been to Sleepy Hollow before? The Village of Sleepy Hollow is also on the list of the 15 New York towns that are the safest. If you live in or near any of these towns, it's safe to say you can consider yourself lucky.

What is your favorite town or village within the Hudson Valley? We would love to hear from you below.

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America