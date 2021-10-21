Hudson Valley Animal Rescue in Urgent Need of Cat Food

Anything that has to do with animals, I'm all ears. There are so many organizations within the Hudson Valley that care for homeless pets and animals in need. While they are doing their part, it's important that we do ours to not only help them out, but the community as well more than ever.

A local animal rescue is in need of cat food. Pets Alive in Middletown made this announcement on their Facebook page.

They are running low on cat food, specifically Kitten Chow. There are many ways that you can help out. You can order from their chewy wish list or drop it off at the Pets Alive location in Middletown. Certain organizations are looking for volunteers as well. They are also accepting monetary donations.

Making a donation of any kind is beneficial. It not only helps out the organization but gives yourself a feeling of doing something for others. It may add more meaning to the things that you believe in and set an example for others. There are also ways to write off donations with your taxes.

You can find out more here.

Here are other organizations to consider donating to as well.

Walden Humane Society, Walden

Find out how you can make a donation here.

Mid Hudson Animal Aid, Beacon

Click here to see adoptable pets.

Dutchess County SPCA, Hyde Park



Find out more about this organization here.

Have you ever volunteered your time with a local shelter? Will you make a donation? Be sure to let us know below.

Hudson Valley Animal Lovers Dream Home for Sale in Goshen New York If you have ever wanted to own a home where you would have room to care for all your animal friends this property in Goshen, New York is perfect for you. It has a large home and multiple buildings design to care for all types of animals. It is the current home of the well known Noah's Park Retreat . Bring your love for animals and create your own sanctuary.