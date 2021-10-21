Many Exciting Changes Coming to Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York
There are a number of changes coming to the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.
Gong Cha, which is known for its "delicious bubble tea" is now open in the Saratoga District of the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.
"At Gong Cha, we believe in serving quality bubble tea. Our teas can be blended with a variety of fruits, toppings and creative mixes. Gong Cha prides itself on offering fresh tea and toppings to our customer’s everyday. How do we do this? Our tea and tapioca pearls are always kept fresh. Bubble tea is our specialty and we are excited to have our customers enjoy a great cup of tea with Gong Cha.," Gong Cha writes
Popular flavors include:
- Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Peach Jelly
- Pearl Milk Tea
- Matcha Late
- Taro Latte w/ Pearl
Salvatore Ferragamo has expanded to a brand new, 6,000 square foot space in the Hudson Valley District.
"We have some very exciting news! Salvatore Ferragamo has expanded to a brand new, 6,000 square foot space now open in our Hudson Valley District," Woodbury Common Premium Outlets wrote on Facebook.
Stop by Suite 315 and shop an expansive collection of women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, handbags and more!
Alexander McQueen will soon open at the luxury outlets center.
The woman's fashion store will be located in the Hudson Valley District.
"Look who’s popping up here at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets… Alexander McQueen, coming soon to our Hudson Valley District, Suite 258," Woodbury Common Premium Outlets wrote on Facebook.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Another retailer that's coming soon is Off-White.
The luxury retailer will be located in the Adirondacks District.
Get ready to discover our newest luxury retailer who is defining the color between black and white as Off-White™. Coming soon to our Adirondacks District!
Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses
25 Parts of New York Where COVID is Spreading, Low Vaccination
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.