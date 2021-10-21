5 Popular Restaurants Are Closed in New York, Hudson Valley
A number of iconic restaurants are leaving the Hudson Valley and New York State, including one that's been open for 40 years.
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported Philly Cheesesteaks & Locks in Marlboro is closed.
"We are currently closed effective immediately," a sign outside the eatery now reads. "Return Date to be announced. Sorry for any inconvenience."
Other signs posted outside Philly Cheesesteaks & Locks have "return date to be announced" crossed out.
A few weeks ago we reported BurgerFi on Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie closed down.
The website for the Poughkeepsie BurgerFi is still up, but the website states "currently unavailable to accept online orders."
Unfortunately, more popular restaurants across New York State are also closing.
Celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich closed her popular New York City Italian restaurant Felidia, Eater New York reports.
Felidia had been serving hungry New Yorkers delicious Italian food for 40 years.
In Western New York, two Buffalo Starbucks are currently closed.
Employees at both stores recently tried to unionize. Starbucks says the attempt to unionize and the closures are a coincidence, according to The Southern Illinoisan.
The Elmwood Village location is closed for a remodel and should reopen in the future. However, the Cheektowaga Starbucks is closed for good and will now serve the company as a training center.
Recenlty over 80 businesses have closed down across the Hudson Valley. See the full list below:
