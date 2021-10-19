Hudson Valley Philly Cheesesteak Shop By Philly Native is Closed

A Philadelphia native who shared his original Philly cheesesteak recipe with the Hudson Valley appears to have closed his eatery.

In June 2019, Philly Cheesesteaks & Locks opened at 1300 Route 9W in Marlboro.

Chaz Goodman, the owner of Philly Cheesesteaks & Locks, calls the Hudson Valley home but he's originally from Philadelphia. He went to school for nutrition and has worked in the nutrition and fitness business as well as at Friendly Honda in Poughkeepsie.

He told Hudson Valley Post in June 2019 he's always had a dream to open up a food business and share his "original" Philly cheesesteak recipe.

"Everywhere I've been, I couldn't find a good Philly Cheesesteak," Goodman told Hudson Valley Post about why he wanted to open up a Philly cheesesteak business.

His secret "original" recipe is a recipe he learned while living in Philadelphia and perfected over the years.

Sadly it appears the eatery is now closed.

"We are currently closed effective immediately," a sign outside the eatery now reads. "Return Date to be announced. Sorry for any inconvenience."

Other signs posted outside Philly Cheesesteaks & Locks have "return date to be announced" crossed out.

Hudson Valley Post has not been successful in contacting the owner. We will update this article if more information is learned.

The phone number for the business no longer works.

Philly Cheesesteaks & Locks appears to be one of over 80 businesses that recently closed down in the Hudson Valley. See the full list below:

