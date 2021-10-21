New York Worried About ‘Thousands’ of COVID Infections Each day

Top New York officials may soon need to take drastic action because "there are thousands of new (COVID) infections every single day."

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.42 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.33 percent.

Despite declining COVID numbers, Hochul notes thousands of New Yorkers are still being infected with COVID each day.

"New Yorkers have fought long and hard against the COVID-19 pandemic, and although I know life is returning to normal for many vaccinated people, we can't get complacent and forget that there are thousands of new infections every single day," Governor Hochul said.

The Hudson Valley's seven-day COVID positivity rate is now 2.05 percent.

The North Country region still has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York at 5.98 percent.

"We have the vaccine and can defeat this virus, but our success depends on getting more shots in arms. I'm urging everyone who's eligible to get their vaccine right away to protect their communities and end the threat of COVID-19," Hochul said.

Hochul confirmed 86.2 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 77.5 percent have completed their vaccine series. 73.1 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

Hochul reported 34 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 57,487. 269 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 2,144 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 473 in ICU and 257 in ICU with intubation.

