Warning: If you hear someone say any of these phrases, they probably aren't really from the Hudson Valley.

If you've scrolled on social media in the past few weeks you've probably noticed red flag emojis flooding your feed.

Twitter

In just one day 1.5 million tweets contained red flags, Esquire reports, a 455 percent increase.

Twitter

The reason, red flags mean danger or a warning. We thought it would be fun to come up with red flags for someone who claims to be from the Hudson Valley.

Check out our list below and feel free to comment with someone of your own Hudson Valley red flags

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

This one is certainly up for debate. But many Hudson Valley residents HATE when the Hudson Valley is called "Upstate New York"

Newburgh Dangerous

While Newburgh has been ranked on many most dangerous lists, Newburgh residents know Newburgh is more beautiful than bad.

Liking Navy

Go Army! Beat Navy!

Thinking Snooki is from Poughkeepsie

While Snooki did call herself the "princess of Poughkeepsie" she's really from Marlboro.

Pizza

If you're from the Hudson Valley you know New York-style pizza is much better than Chicago-style

On Line

This is another one that's up for debate. While standing in line is the correct way to say it, most in the Hudson Valley say they are standing "on line."

Bagels

Thinking you can get great bagels wherever you go

Pork Roll

If you order this, you're probably from North Jersey

Taylor Ham

If you order this, you're probably from South Jersey or Philly

No idea what a BEC on a hard roll is

Hudson Valley residents know how great these are!

Liking Andrew Cuomo

No matter your political views, most in the Hudson Valley did not like Andrew Cuomo

Tappan Zee Bridge

The old Tappan Zee Bridge was removed and replaced with Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The official name is the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge but many in the Hudson Valley still call it the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Boston Red Sox fans

You live in New York. You should be rooting for the Yankees or the Mets!

Dez Caught It

During a 2015 NFC playoff between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers Dez Bryant appeared to make a catch that would have likely led to a Cowboys victory. However, the catch was ruled incomplete. Dallas fans maintain Dez caught it. However, New Yorkers who root against the Cowboys will never admit it.

Loving Tom Brady

No true New Yorker can root for Tom Brady!

Thinking Jimmy Fallon is from NYC

Jimmy Fallon grew up in Saugerties

ValleyCats over Renegades

When going to enjoy some minor league baseball, Hudson Valley residents should always choose the Hudson Valley Renegades rather than driving to the Captial Region to watch the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Thinking Diner Food Isn't Very Good

The Hudson Valley is full of many amazing diners. We know you can enjoy a great meal at many local diners.

Thinking It's A Very Long Drive To NYC

People not from the Hudson Valley don't realize its actually a pretty short drive or train ride to New York City

Not Knowing Bethel Woods Was The Site of Woodstock

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County was the site of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in 1969.

Not Knowing the Mid-Hudson Civic Center is a Great Venue for Concerts

Many famous artists have performed at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center

Thinking You Can Swim across The Hudson River

Do not try!

Thinking Domino’s is Real Pizza

Many Hudson Valley residents enjoy Domino's but at the same time know it's not real New York pizza.

No Traffic on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Sadly, we know that if you're gonna drive across the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge during rush hour you're gonna hit traffic.

Knowing Nothing About Stewart’s

There are so many Stewart's across the Hudson Valley offering great items, including delicious ice cream!

Wappinger Falls

It's Wappingers Falls. Can't leave out the s!

Hard Roll

If you're not from New York, you probably don't know how delicious a hard roll is

No Traffic on Mid-Hudson Bridge

Just like the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, you should prepare for traffic on the Mid-Hudson Bridge.

Thinking Lenders Are Real Bagels

You can enjoy a Lender's bagel, but it's not the same as a real bagel from countless Hudson Valley businesses.

Expecting Toll Booths

Most toll booths in the Hudson Valley have been removed or will be removed in the very near future.

Chris Christie Traffic Jam

Tipping our cap to our friends from New Jersey, if you don't blame Chris Christie for Bridgegate, you're probably not from the region. We know quite a few from the Hudson Valley who were stuck in that traffic jam for hours!

