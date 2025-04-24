Hudson Valley Town Called Beautiful, Quirky And A Must-See

One town in Upstate New York continues to receive high praise.

When most people hear "Woodstock," they think of the legendary 1969 music festival. Hudson Valley residents know the music festival actually happened in Sullivan County, in Bethel, New York.

Woodstock, in Ulster County, Has Own StoryTo Tell

I Love New York Logo Created By Hudson Valley Man In Woodstock, New York

Here's a fun fact you can share with your friends. In the late 1970s, to help boost New York's economy, graphic designer Milton Glaser was asked to create an ad campaign.

Glaser ended up creating the iconic "I Love New York Logo," which he developed in his Woodstock home.

The logo makes millions of dollars each year, but Glaser doesn't make any money off the logo because he created it "for free" in the late 1970s.

Woodstock, New York Called Beautiful, Quaint, Must Visit and Top Travel Destination.

Woodstock was named the "Most Beautiful Small Town" in New York by Best Life. Receiving the praise for it's "awe-inspiring beauty and unique authenticity."

Travel Awaits highlighted Woodstock's rich cultural scene, local boutiques, theaters, and spas when naming the town the number 1 "Must-Visit Quaint Town in Upstate New York."

Travel Lemming described the Ulster County town as a "hippie paradise" when including Woodstock among its Top Travel Destinations in the U.S.

Woodstock Is The "Quirkiest" Town In New York

World Atlas just named Woodstock "New York's Quirkiest Little Town."

According to the travel experts, this Upstate New York gem earned the title because of its century-old roots, dating back to 1902. In the early 1900s, groups of artists, poets, and dreamers gathered to turn Woodstock into a creative hometown.

Over 100 years later, that vibe is still going. You can pick up tie-dye shirts on Tinker Street, listen to live music at a former 1920s hotel, or check out a peaceful Tibetan monastery.

