Hudson Valley Teen Accused of Stabbing Father

A teen from the Hudson Valley is facing a felony charge for allegedly stabbing his father.

On Monday, detectives of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a 17-year-old man from Port Ewen for first-degree assault, a felony and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, around 7:30 p.m., the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Port Ewen for a report of a stabbing victim, following a domestic dispute with his son, police say. The victim, the teen's father, was treated at the scene and later transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reports.

Police did not say where the man was stabbed.

The teen was located shortly thereafter and taken into custody. He was arraigned virtually at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center in Kingston and released to reappear in Ulster County Family Court on a later date. His name is currently being withheld due to possible eligibility for "Youthful Offender" status, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police in Highland, Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Service and Mobile Life Support Services.

