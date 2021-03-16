Hudson Valley Supermarket Helping Family Who Lost Home in Fire

A popular Hudson Valley supermarket is asking for your help after a beloved family "lost everything" in a fire.

On Monday around 3 a.m., the Arlington Fire District was dispatched to 191 Vassar Road for a report of a garage fire. A family of seven live in the home. They were awakened by smoke detectors and were fleeing the home as first responders arrived.

Some of the family had to climb out small basement windows, officials say. All were evaluated on the scene and declined to go to the hospital, according to the Arlington Fire District.

The fire started in garbage cans on the outside of the building against an exterior wall of the house. The fire then extended to include both the house and garage.

Temperatures in the low 20s and wind gusts of over 25 MPH made it very difficult to get the fire under control. It took firefighters over an hour to get the blaze under control. No firefighters were injured.

A family dog remains unaccounted for and officials believe the dog was killed in the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the family with temporary assistance and shelter.

Adam's Fairacre Farms identified the family as Elizabeth and Stephen Fonda as well as their son Dennis, daughter Dawn and husband Jamie, grandson Elijah, adopted son Chris and adopted son Bubba. Elizabeth and Stephen are members of Change Point Church where Elizabeth preaches worship, according to Adams.

"They have lost everything except the clothes on their back in this fire, including their beloved family dog Nala," Adam's Fairacre Farms wrote on Facebook while sharing a link to a GoFundMe for the family. "The Fonda family are very involved in community service with the church and would be the first ones to give the shirt off their backs to anyone in need, without question or hesitation. They have truly lost everything, but remain a strong family unit that will get through this together with the help of our community."

As of this writing, in 16 hours, over $18,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it is not considered suspicious.

