Hudson Valley Supermarket Debuts ‘New Grocery Shopping Experience’

A Hudson Valley supermarket has unveiled a "fresh" new concept.

A Shoprite in Orange County just debuted a new Fresh to Table concept. Officials say this "store-within-a-store concept" will help customers find "fresh, on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats."

ShopRite of Warwick, New York Launches “Fresh to Table” In-Store Experience

Fresh To Table Warwick ShopRite in Warwick, NY Bill Denver loading...

"A new grocery shopping experience has arrived at The ShopRite of Warwick," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "Designed within the store’s existing footprint, Fresh to Table reinvents and reimagines traditional produce and fresh departments to provide inspired, high-quality options and ingredients for shoppers looking for a one-stop shop meal experience."

The ShopRite of Warwick announced the debut of Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods and easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats.

“We’re excited to expand our fresh food offerings at the ShopRite of Warwick with our Fresh to Table department,” ShopRite Supermarket President Steve Savas stated. “Fresh to Table is a unique new store experience that provides delicious fresh-made meals and chef-prepared dishes along with nutritious ingredients to make preparing wholesome meals an easy, no stress task for our customers.”

Fresh To Table Warwick ShopRite in Warwick, NY Bill Denver loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

“Fresh to Table” Debuts at Orange County, New York Shoprite

This new concept features a variety of fresh, on-trend meal options. Shoprite officials say this will give customers a one-stop shop meal experience. The Fresh to Table experience included ready-to-cook food, ready-to-eat meals and ready-to-cook items as well as a hot soup bar.

"Fresh to Table reinvents and reimagines traditional produce and fresh departments to provide inspired, high-quality options and ingredients for shoppers looking for a one-stop-shop meal experience," ShopRite of Warwick stated in a press release. "Fresh to Table at the Warwick store combines the best of ShopRite’s ready-made, fresh to go meal and chef expertise with the latest in integrated technology such as online ordering via ShopRite’s Order Express app."

Fresh To Table Warwick ShopRite in Warwick, NY Bill Denver loading...

ShopRite of Warwick is located on Route 94 in Warwick, New York.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)