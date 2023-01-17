Hudson Valley Student Nearly Died In School In New York State

Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school.

Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School Nurses

Last week, a New Rochelle, New York high school student vaped what school officials say the student believed to be marijuana but was laced with what appeared to be fentanyl.

"The vape almost cost that student their life. I implore you to speak with your children immediately about the dangers of vaping. It is urgent. This device is still in our community, potentially threatening the health or lives of any others who use it," New Rochelle Superintendent of Schools Jonathan P. Raymond told the community.

After taking a hit of the vape, the unnamed female student suddenly became disorientated and did not feel well.

New Rochelle Nurses Use Narcan

School nurses sprang into action and gave the student Narcan, a drug proven to reverse an opioid overdose.

"For the first time, our nursing staff had to use Narcan to save a student who vaped what the student believed to be marijuana," Raymond added. "I commend our nurses at New Rochelle High School for their quick and effective response. Their actions may well have saved this student’s life."

Fentanyl Not Confirmed

School officials could not confirm if the vape pen did in fact contain fentanyl.

"Our students, staff, and everyone in our community must understand that even one hit from a cartridge can be deadly. While we have not confirmed the substance that harmed our student today, we know that any vaping devices or drugs purchased on the street may – and likely do – contain the synthetic opioid fentanyl, and even the smallest dose can be lethal," Raymond said.

CBS reports hospital tests showed the girl was not exposed to opioids.

