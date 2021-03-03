Hudson Valley Student Dies After First Football Practice

Tragedy struck after Hudson Valley student-athletes returned to the gridiron.

Miguel Antonio Lugo, 17, died on Monday during football practice in Wallkill, according to a GoFundMe.

"Today my heart is broken in a million pieces don’t know if it will ever be the same again," Lugo's grandmother, Dorothy Lugo wrote on Facebook. "17 years is not enough but they were the best and happiest ones they could be they won’t be the same without you my beautiful grandson."

The cause of death for the Wallkill senior is unclear at this time.

“He was a vibrant and healthy boy who lit up any room that he walked in,” Angela Morales stated on the GoFundMe. "Now his family is left here to wonder why. Why Miguel? He had a heart of gold and anyone who knew him loved him dearly. We will never know why the Lord took him home so soon, clearly he needed an angel so he took one of the best."

Wallkill High School held its first football practice on Monday. Due to the COVID pandemic, the high school football season was moved to the spring. Monday was the first day high schools across New York could start practicing.

"Heartbreak and tragedy facing our community with the passing of senior Miguel Lugo. Deepest condolences to Miguel’s family. His kindness and compassion for others were always on display, and his charming smile will forever be missed in our halls," Wallkill Athletics wrote on social media.

As of this writing, in nearly 16 hours, the GoFundMe to help Lugo's family pay for his funeral has raised $24,365. CLICK HERE to donate.

"Now with his unexpected passing, his family is left to plan for his funeral. No parent should have to worry about the expenses to pay for their child’s services. Both parents will have a loss of work wages in addition to planning his funeral," Morales stated on the GoFundMe.

